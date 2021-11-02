‘Classic, sustainable styles are preferred this festive season’

Chennai :

The festive cheer is finally back and it’s great that the pandemic situation has slightly gotten better and now we have the luxury to celebrate Deepavali with all our loved ones. “The clothing stores and homegrown brands are finally getting to rejoice as people are now excited to be dressed in their festive best for Deepavali and all the pre-Deepavali festivities and cards parties. However, most women prefer classic and sustainable styles over heavily embellished silhouettes,” says Pavitra.





She observes that the OTT mood to dress up has changed post the pandemic and the trend has shifted to investing in better quality and workmanship, more under-stated styles that will last longer. “I, for one, have always believed less is more and have never really invested in outfits that can’t be worn too often. Another great option is to pick out older items from your Indian wardrobe and match them with a different top or bottom to create completely new looks. Statement accessories can create a dramatic and different look,” she adds.





Here are three fusion looks that Pavitra plans on wearing this festive season:





1. Dress up a printed pantsuit or brocade skirt by matching it with polki jewellery and an embellished clutch





2. Wear a Kancheepuram silk sari with a high collared blouse and statement studs





3. Wear a long jacket with cigarette pants and layer with lots of silver jewellery





“Most importantly, I plan to be dressed in outfits that are comfortable so I can enjoy the night with my loved ones,” concludes Pavitra.