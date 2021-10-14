‘Subdued Durga puja celebrations in Chennai’

Chennai :

This year, Durga Puja celebrations will be held in a subdued manner by all Bengali associations. At Madras Kali Bari located in West Mambalam, devotees organize Navarathiri golu pooja and Dussehra Durga maa pooja. Every year, they come up with different themes, and this year, the volunteers have made Mata Vaishno Devi temple.





Ganguli Kalikoill, secretary of Madras Kali Bari, tells DT Next, “Following the COVID protocols, we are allowing devotees to come and worship Goddess Durga. Not just the Bengali community, devotees from other communities are also visiting our temple.





On Vijayadashami (October 15), we will be immersing the idol at Palavakkam beach. The police have asked us not to have processions - so, we will be taking the idol in a closed vehicle.”