Rocky Star to launch affordable luxury for men

Chennai :

The collection, inspired by people on the go and on the move is available on Flipkart. Infusing timeless designs with unique elements and contemporary ease the collection offers a wide range of options from jeans, shirts, t-shirts, sweatshirts and jackets.





Rocky Star said, "When it comes to menswear, the rules of dressing are getting less definitive and more intuitive. The fall-winter collection launched in collaboration with LawmanPg3 is extremely exciting as it takes me back to my love for grunge and creating casual styles that match up to the sensibilities which men seek out today. People are always a major part of my inspiration, and this time, too, it is not any different. I'm confident that this collection will change one's perspective on affordable luxury."





On the LawmanPg3 X Rocky Star collaboration will Vikas Jain, Director, LawmanPg3 said, "We believe that Rocky Star's design sensibility is luxurious in aesthetic yet simplistic in style. He is indeed one of the finest names to collaborate with for the launch of our new designer collection- stardom. Our collaboration with him will give the GEN Z audience an opportunity to experience stardom and a chance to create their own statement."





This Collection caters to contemporary consumer preferences where men are more aware of their body types and the trends prevailing globally. They are well researched and hence aware of the options available in the market. They are making an informed decision on what they prefer to wear and what reflects their personality the best. The fall-winter collection has consciously put in elements and a design aesthetic that is relatable and appeals to what today's men seek while shopping for apparel.





The price range is Rs 899ï¿½Rs 5,999 and upwards and you can shop the collection at https://www.flipkart.com/bbdlawman-2021-store.