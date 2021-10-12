Keeping it smart and stylish

New Delhi :

Actress Kriti Kharbanda attended the opening event, dressed in a black sweater dress and the newly launched P-Trainer Prizm shoes. IANSlife spoke to the actress about her style game, inspiration and everything in between.





Q: How do you define your style?





A: My style has evolved over the years. Earlier, it was about making a statement, irrespective of my comfort. Now, I've become a little kinder towards myself and don't opt for what's trending.





Q: Where do you look for inspiration?





A: I'd like to believe that I am my own inspiration. It makes me want to get better at what I do.





Q: Who is your style icon and why?





A: Deepika Padukone and Julia Roberts. They both are confident, can carry off anything and have such an endearing smile.





Q: What has the pandemic taught you?





A: My biggest learning is to live in the moment. I was someone who would always plan and think about what's next but now it's all about taking it one day at a time.





Q: A piece of advice for young women?





A: Don't compare yourself to others. Social media makes everything look perfect but it's not. You are your own kind of special.





Q: What does being beautiful mean to you?





A: Healthy is beautiful. The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and now, more than ever it's extremely important to take care of ourselves -- mentally and physically, and be grateful for all that we have.





Q: Your top five fashion essentials?





A: A black tank, a pair of denims, my tan watch, comfy wedges and statement sneakers.