Day 4 of LFW X FDCI ended on an 'AK-OK' note

New Delhi :

In an exclusive conversation with IANSlife, they said, "The highlight of this collection is that it's versatile and trans-seasonal. Each piece is unique in its own way, perfect for holidays and social soirees."





On being asked about a trend that's here to say? They stated, "Dressing for comfort first. There's no point in looking stylish and not being able to get through the day."





Designers Nikita Mhaisalkar and Shruti Sancheti primarily focussed on co-ord sets, tiered dresses and flowy gowns. While Mhaisalkar's glam resort ensembles were designed in shades of lilac, purple, coffee and blue, Sancheti opted for a diverse colour palette.





Putting the spotlight on ecology, fast vanishing forests and endangered wildlife, designer Payal Jain in collaboration with Wildlife Trust of India presented her collection, 'Earth Song'. The highlights of her thoughtful line were hand-woven fabrics, eclectic prints and striking accessories.





Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan's collection, 'Strawberry Thief' took its inspiration from the iconic works of British textile designer William Morris. Chauhan's Spring/Summer 2022 line consisted of tailored coats, voluminous gowns and jackets detailed with exotic and abstract embroideries.





Closing day 4 with a bang, AK-OK by Anamika Khanna's collection stood out for its distinct silhouettes, edgy detailing and unusual prints. Khanna is known for creating ensembles that are innovative and timeless.





Actress Shraddha Kapoor walked the runway looking fresh and fierce in a black asymmetrical ensemble finished with tassels, beads and sequins.