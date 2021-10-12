Fashionable Alaya F is the new face of e-commerce platform

New Delhi :

The Nakhrewali campaign, presents the choicest trends and curations for the season as Alaya shows women how to add a dramatic flair to every ensemble. But there is more to this association. Alaya will also be seen in a campaign for Twenty Dresses, the ready-to-wear label from the House of Nykaa Fashion that celebrates real, modern-day femininity through its runway-inspired designs for everyday fashion.

"As an actor and someone who lives in front of the camera lens, fashion is a big part of my professional and personal life. I play around with my wardrobe to express my personality, mood and what I'm feeling on a particular day! So naturally, being the face of Nykaa Fashion is a milestone in itself. As an unmissable player in the world of fashion, their curations offer the best of styles where I get to discover new labels and trends. I'm proud and excited to be a part of Nykaa Fashion's journey," says Alaya F.

Alaya will be seen flaunting the hottest collections in the campaign film, slated to run across TV and digital channels. From ethnic to contemporary fashion, paired with cool accessories, Alaya has aced every look in her signature easy-going and energetic style. The versatile assortment seen on the star will inspire every Nakhrewali out there.

According to Adwaita Nayar, Co-Founder Nykaa and CEO of Nykaa Fashion, "Alaya's self-confidence, spontaneity and her great sense of style made her a natural choice for the platform. From statement-making glam to everyday elegance, we pride ourselves on curating the best from the world of fashion on our platform, for every mood and occasion. Alaya, as our muse, brings our vast repertoire to life for the woman who is picky yet proud of her choices, yet never forgets to have fun with fashion!"

As a destination driven by discovery, convenience and curation, the fashion destination empowers consumers to make elevated lifestyle choices, best suited to them. To build this shopping experience, with women, who are picky and particular like the platform itself. The thought and rigour that goes into curating only the most trend-forward and latest styles from the team's in-house stylists and experts is captured in the campaign's unique vision: For Nakhrewalis, By Nakhrewalis.