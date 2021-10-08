Kabira, back in Varanasi

Chennai :

Mahindra Kabira Festival 2021 is all set to host a small and select audience of double-vaccinated people on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi with music, literature, and discourse.





The festival, to be held between November 26 and 28, will have a limited guest list of fully vaccinated delegates & crew and will follow all Covid-19 protocols. The program will include a plethora of classical and folk music, talks, live-art demonstrations, the characteristic Kabira boat rides, a local food journey, and the quintessential Ganga Arati experience.





The brainchild of the Mahindra Group and Teamwork Arts, the festival celebrates Kabir and the inherent wisdom of his verses through its varied program offerings.





Talking about the festival, Jay Shah, Vice President, Head – Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said that the festival returns with the promise of hope and optimism and signifies new beginnings in a changing world. “A world that values compassion & empathy - qualities that Kabir held dear. We are delighted to bring back the joy of live performances to Varanasi - a city that is known for its artistry & ancient wisdom - the customary home of Mahindra Kabira. We welcome our delegates & performers and look towards a great festival amidst all safety protocols.” The festival will showcase an exclusive line-up with eminent artists namely folk singer Malini Awasthi; Indian classical vocalist Kalapini Komkali; classical vocalist Nirali Kartik; sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee; Malayalam playback singer Gayatri Asokan; Carnatic vocal and violin duo Ranjani Gayatri; folk poet Jumma Khan; Dastango Askari Naqvi; Hindustani classical musician Pandit Anoop Misra. The festival will also feature a modern version of well-known theatre personality, actor, and cultural activist M K Raina’s all-time hit play ’Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein’, written by Bhisham Sahni.