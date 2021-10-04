Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer Gaurav Gupta all set to return with Kareena Kapoor Khan as showstopper

New Delhi :

Taking inspiration from that and changing the concept of a runway finale -- Gaurav Gupta introduces his interpretation of #DefineToRedefine -- a collection that took birth in the ocean.





"I am excited to showcase our interpretation of #DefineToRedefine on the runway for the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale and make sustainability sexy. Working with Lakme Fashion Week is always a thrilling experience and having Kareena Kapoor Khan be my muse makes it even more special. This year, more than ever, you can expect The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale to redefine boundaries in fashion and beauty," says Gaurav Gupta, Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer.





Creating a line-up made entirely of upcycled ocean plastic, the finale will witness him create magic as he takes Lakme's beauty statement of #DefineToRedefine to the next level. Walking the ramp for him and his showstopper this season is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan, who said, "I am really looking forward to Lakme Fashion Week this season. It feels great to be back on the ramp. It has been a challenging year for all of us and what better way to celebrate the resilience and spirit of this industry and its people. You can expect a stellar show from Gaurav with a collection that embodies precision, definition, and redefines fashion."





Definition and precision are seen in the sharp lines and edges across the endless forms and silhouettes -- echoing the boundless underwater. Ranging from couture, demi-couture, and hinting towards ready-to-wear, the collection meets the moment -- as new glamour makes its debut questioning what is casual and what is over the top. Digital renditions and fabric research emulate a new aesthetic, drawing elements from the incessant aquatic life, coral, jellyfish, and fantasy creatures.





Commenting on the association with Gaurav Gupta, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations, Lakme said, "As trendsetters, we at Lakme are excited about this year's finale and to join forces with Gaurav who has such an edgy design sensibility, perfectly in line with our trend call out this season -- #DefineToRedefine. Tapping the look of the future and keeping in mind our newest offering, the theme for Lakme Fashion Week 2021 is 'Define to Redefine', a concept that celebrates the spirit of neoterics, the ability to fundamentally redefine the way things are seen and done. This season, Lakme has set out to redefine the lip make-up experience with the Lakme Absolute Precision Lip Paint. Taking inspiration from this spirit of redefinition, ace designer Gaurav Gupta's collection will put a spin on redefining the way people look at fashion and couture as we know it by designing a collection made from ocean plastic waste."





The Lakme Absolute Grand Finale Designer Gaurav Gupta will be closing the much prestigious Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the FDCI with a physical fashion show on October 10, 2021, at 9 p.m.