Philanthropist Billionaire Sudha Reddy to make her debut at Met Gala 2021

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, fashion’s greatest night, the 2021 Met Gala is set to return this month. This year the event, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, will witness Indian representation once again.





Joining the megawatt celebrities who will take to the steps of Metropolitan Museum in their finest attire on 13th September, will be philanthropist and business tycoon, Sudha Reddy. The wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy will be making her maiden outing at the glamorous soirée and will most likely be the only Indian attending the fanfare this year.





As a supporter of the fine arts and widely known for her charitable disposition, her presence at the 2021 Met Gala comes as no surprise. An avid connoisseur of art and fashion, Sudha Reddy is considered amongst the well-heeled jetsetters of South India and will be making her city proud as she will be the first Hyderabad based non-film luminary to attend the hotly-anticipated global affair.





In the past Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawala have graced the event. The exclusive invitation-only guestlist is rumoured to include names such as Camila Cabello, Lewis Hamilton, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga Donatella Versace, Naomi Campbell amongst the 400 names this year.





The event will be hosted by two special guests: actor and recording artist Keke Palmer, and actor, writer, and director Ilana Glazer. Dubbed as the ''Party Of The Year'', the ''Super Bowl Of Fashion'', and the ''Oscars Of The East Coast”, at this year’s scaled down event the celebrity co-chairs include Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish, Timothee Chalamet and Amanda Gorman, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour.





Keeping up with the year's theme ''In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'', South India’s doyenne will don a haute couture look assimilated by ace Indian designer duo and pioneers in the luxury couture space Falguni Shane Peacock who have dressed the likes of Beyonce, Madonna, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nikki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga.





Inspired by the American Revolution, the metallic gold body-hugging gown with its’ au courant cuts will entail a shimmering 4-meter flared trail which will imbibe a medley of hues borrowed from the American flag and varnished with refined 3D adornments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads.





Falguni Shane Peacock who have dressed Sudha Reddy on multiple milestone celebrations in the past state, “It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this spectacular statement work of art for our dear friend Sudha. We have focussed on a lot of detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic persona. We have created a novel edgy military-inspired look that blends well with the overall theme of the Met Gala.” Internationally renowned jewellery designer and gem maestro Farah Khan who launched her coffee table book – Farah Khan – A Bejewelled Life in New York in April 2019, has designed a custom designed statement ear piece called ‘Dreamy Decadence’ to complete Reddy’s red-carpet look.





Elaborating further about her eclectic creation, Farah Ali Khan adds, “Drawing inspiration from the stars in the American flags that symbolise the 50 glorious independent states of America, I designed a sensual ear cuff with diamond encrusted stars. I wanted to highlight Sudha’s expressive eyes and the contours of her face so I created this bejewelled piece that starts from her cheek and extends to her hair culminating as a string of scintillating bezel set diamonds. It is crafted in 18 kt gold with 35 carats of VVS diamonds.” Hailed as one of India Inc's most noteworthy do-gooders, Sudha Reddy propounds the inclusive microcosm of billionaires. Moving from ‘cheque philanthropy' to ‘hands-on philanthropy', the Sudha Reddy Foundation has socially and economically empowered lakhs of people in Telangana. When she's not spearheading Megha Group Of Industries and TruJet Airlines, she's working towards affordable healthcare and accessible education.





Widely celebrated for her charitable disposition, her philosophy is inspired by late Princess Diana. Interestingly she was the only Indian to be invited to the Global Gift Gala and nominated for The Global Gift Empowerment Of Women Award. With a commitment and vision to continually pledge out of her personal wealth, she handed over grants to two charities viz. 'Action Against Hunger and Fight Hunger Foundation' and 'Breast Cancer Research Foundation' in Paris with Elizabeth Hurley in attendance.