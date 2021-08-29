Live a life of wonder, ICW 2021

New Delhi :

You could call it a fashion coup or the big "love reveal", a first in fashion as The Taj Mahal becomes the backdrop for designer-duo Falguni Shane Peacock's couture offering at the digital edition of the India Couture Week 2021.









A collection of gown-style lehengas, trails and embellished veils detailed with the label's signature feathers and intricate sequin embroidery were the stuff dreamy wedding ensembles are made of set in the magnificence of one of the world's most renown Wonders. With a colour palette scaling from muted tones to pastels and deep hues, the bridal line has been completely hand-crafted by master artisans from the brand's adopted villages. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor turned muse for the designers dressed in a exquisite deep-red lehenga adorned with crystals, beads and sequins. Styled with a scallop-bordered dupatta, Kapoor made for the perfect showstopper.





The second marvel was designer Varun Bahl's Fall 2021 presentation titled 'Modern/Mosaic'. Adding a dash of spunk, and lots of glamour, Bahl reinvents his signature floral inspired prints for the modern boho-bride. Known for blending classic with contemporary, the draped skirts and bralettes, embroidered jackets with power shoulders, peplum tops and playful skirts are just what you need to get the party started while keeping it stylish. "I've tried to simplify my designs and cuts to reduce the ritual of haute couture, and infuse them with a certain refreshing lightness," said Bahl who features in the presentation.





Designer Reynu Tandon showcased her couture collection 'Zuri', which was an amalgamation of traditional design techniques and modern silhouettes with heavily embellished lehengas, mermaid-gowns and shararas on display. The designer roped in actress Chitrangda Singh to be part of her fashion film.