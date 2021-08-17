'Finding Strength In Femininity', Adidas Bats For Greater Women Participation In Sports

New Delhi :

Celebrating the success of Olympic medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, the weightlifter here on Friday visited the Adidas store at The Promenade Mall in Vasant Kunj, where Mirabai was presented with customized Adidas shoes.





During the event, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, was also present along with several young girls from the weightlifting community.





Mirabai Chanu not only left everyone amazed and proud but also emerged as an inspiration and driving force for several women to take up the courageous sport across the nation.





On Mirabai's recent victory, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand Adidas, India said, "We are extremely proud of Mirabai's success, and it gives us immense pleasure to be a part of her incredible journey. Our aim is to enable all athletes including our partners to achieve their "impossible" by providing them with the best products in training and competition. I hope her success inspires young girls to believe in their dreams and see possibilities of fulfilling them".





Sunil Gupta further stated, "Mirabai Chanu's Olympic Medal is more than just an accomplishment for the athlete as she redeemed herself from several hurdles in the past. Staying true to our commitment to supporting women, brand Adidas intends to bring more women focussed products to encourage them to break barriers".





During the event at the Adidas store, Mirabai Chanu said, "My journey from a remote village to representing our country at an international sporting event, clearly showcases that sport doesn't care about gender or stereotypes. In our society, weightlifting has always been perceived as a male-dominated sport, it took a lot of courage and hard work to break such stereotypes. I want women to dream and believe in themselves to be able to see possibilities".





She met young girls from the weightlifting community and spent time hearing out their aspirations, the challenges they faced, and what inspired them to take up weightlifting as a sport.





She concluded the conversation by motivating the young girls by sharing her journey and experiences including many highs and lows. Mirabai's journey is a classic tale of an uphill struggle, where her rebellious optimism and sheer hard work took her to the world stage.