Modi Dons Saffron Turban With Red Patterns For I-day

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail for the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort here Sunday.





Wearing a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a stole, Modi continued his tradition of donning flamboyant and colorful turbans at I-Day and Republic Day events.





At the 74th Independence Day celebrations last year, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail He had paired the ''safa'' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.





In 2019, Modi sported a multi-colored turban as he gave his sixth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.





For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban.





In 2015, he chose a yellow turban covered with multi-colored criss-cross lines and a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.





The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.





From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ''safa'', Modi''s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.