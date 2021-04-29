Breaking myths around oily skin

New Delhi :

The key with oily skin is to make sure you're hydrating it without adding extra oil from other products. With no moisture at all your skin would become dehydrated and begin to over-compensate by producing more oil.





Plabita Sharma, National Training Manager, The Body Shop India talks of a very basic yet very effective step for oily skin care.





Oily skin and its causes:





If your skin has large pores and you can a see a greasy or shiny appearance, you know you have oily skin. There are multiple reason that triggers the oily skin like overactive sebaceous gland, genetics, environment, hormonal changes and lifestyle factors.





Role of moisturizer:





When one have oily skin, they tend to skip this step thinking it is not required. But, a suitable moisturizer helps to soothe and protect the skin thereby improving the elasticity and preventing water loss. A well hydrated skin is a game changer for achieving healthy supple skin.





Male/Female Skin Difference:





There are some notable differences between men and women skin. Men's skin tends to be oilier, rough, thicker and more prone to environmental and shaving damage. On the other hand, women skin is thinner and signs of ageing is more prominent than in male skin. Just like women, men's skin too deserves some attention and care. While there is nothing wrong to use a moisturizer that is suitable for both the genders, one needs to understand & choose moisturizer based its own skin type, concern, need, ingredients and benefitsMoisturizer on Oily skin: The greasy substance on the upper layer of the skin also known as sebum is produced by the sebaceous gland. This oil acts a barrier and retains the water loss. Moisturizers not only helps the skin to regulate the natural sebum but also helps to treat the skin effectively.





Type of moisturizers:





Now a day's newer generation multi masking moisturizers are available with added ingredients in the form of plant extracts, vitamins and anti-oxidant that keeps inflammation at the bay and helps the skin to rejuvenate as well. For oily skin choose a gel based texture that is light weight, fast absorbing and non-greasy.





The Body Shop Vit E range caters to all skin types as it believed 'E For Everyone'. The brand has reformulated their Vitamin E range in order to make everyday hydration simple. Vitamin E with natural raspberry extract creates super refreshing hydration for all skin types. No fuss, no frills, no fancy ingredients. Made with hyaluronic acid and raspberry extract, known for being rich in antioxidants, their newly reformulated Vitamin E moisturisers takeing hydration to new heights.. All these moisturizers hydrates the skin for 48hr and leaves the skin feeling refreshed.





The Body Shop's range includes Vit E Gel Moisture cream for oily and combination skin, intense moisture cream for dry skin and Vit E moisture cream for normal skin.