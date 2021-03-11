Louis Vuitton journeys to fashion antiquity at the Louvre

Paris :

Vuitton was among several luxury brands that paid homage to cultural institutions shut down by the pandemic, which has also put live runway shows on hold.





Christian Dior, which like Vuitton is owned by the LVMH conglomerate, earlier this week filmed its own show at the 17th century Palace of Versailles.





Vuitton’s parade of ruffled skirts and futuristic, oversized jackets was accompanied by a pumping Daft Punk soundtrack, just weeks after the after the celebrated French electronic music duo announced it was splitting.





Models wore boots with a cowboy edge to them, with zippers down the sides.





Vuitton’s signature monogrammed handbags featured images of Greco-Roman busts and lithographs inspired by the engravings of Italian artist Piero Fornasetti. Another bag took the shape of a Roman-style coin.