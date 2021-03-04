Rahul Dasgupta, Wajahat Rather to showcase 'INIFD Presents GenNext' at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

New Delhi :

The 31st batch of the coveted talent discovery program -- GenNext, has chosen designers Label Rahul Dasgupta by Rahul Dasgupta and Raffughar by Wajahat Rather through a virtual jury to present their creations at --INIFD presents GenNext an eagerly awaited show at the joint fashion week being organized by Lakme, RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance); and Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), scheduled to be held between 16th to 21st March 2021.





The applicants were required to submit a video montage of their ensembles to complement their presentation. The applicants were shortlisted, and selected designers presented their collections digitally to an expert jury comprising Ace Designer - Gaurav Gupta; Journalist, Author - Sujata Assomull; Fashion Consultant and GenNext Mentor - Sabina Chopra; Fashion Stylist & Creative Director -Gautam Kalra; Aashni & Co. owner- Aashni Shah; Head of Innovations, Lakme - Ashwath Swaminathan and Head- Lifestyle Businesses, Rise Worldwide- Jaspreet Chandok.





Having been through a competitive selection process, the winning GenNext designers were then taken through a series of Masterclasses over three days with Sabina Chopra, the Lakme Fashion Week team as well as industry experts. The sessions were hosted to help the winners understand the importance of brand building, guide them on the principles of business and marketing and were also given feedback and advice on their upcoming showcase and collection.





Announcing the latest batch of GenNext designers, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme said, "Discovering new talent is a key pillar of Lakme Fashion Week and the GenNext program that has help propel great talent in the industry. So, looking forward to the 31st batch of GenNext designers showcasing their collections this season."





Talking about the GenNext programme Jaspreet Chandok, Head - Lifestyle Businesses, Rise Worldwide said, "The GenNext program is known to identify and mentor ambitious designers who want to reinvent the design world. It is our continued resolve to provide aspiring talent a platform that enables them to put their best foot forward as they enter the world of fashion. It was extremely heartening to see some very promising entries coming in from different parts of the country. We look forward to seeing the winning designers take on the virtual runway at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week."





Since its inception in 2006, GenNext has introduced over 200 designers and has created a mentorship program that has brought a wave of innovation in the industry. The INFID presents GenNext program has been recognized for identifying and providing young and talented designers an opportunity to enhance their skills and take the centre stage in the fashion industry. This season too, like the last, will give the rising stars the opportunity to showcase their ensembles to the world, virtually.