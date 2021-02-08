Democratizing fashion

New Delhi :

IANSlife spoke to Singhal and Tanvi Malik, co-founder of Indya, to know more about the collaboration, the collection and the design philosophy behind it. Read on:How did the collaboration happen?





Payal: Our endeavour has always been to be an all-encompassing label that offers something for everyone at every price point. We wanted to do a collection that makes the Payal Singhal signature more approachable and attainable, and for that, Indya made for the perfect brand to work with.





Tanvi: Indya's design philosophy has always been centered around the multi-tasking millennial woman who wants her occasion wear wardrobe to not only be glamorous but also modern, affordable, functional, and fuss-free in styling. We have always endeavored to break the cultural code and make clothes that are extremely utilitarian and flatter women in all their beautiful shapes and sizes. Payal's designs reflect just the same values. While she has strong signatures and a unique design language, she also has a modern and fusion sensibility that could be incorporated into our own design DNA to make it relevant to our Gen Z and millennial audience. Collaborating with Payal is another step in our endeavour to democratize fashion and introduce our audience to products and designers that may not be accessible to them otherwise.





Tell us about the design process and what you had in mind while designing the collection?





Payal: We wanted to create a collection for the new age bridesmaid. In this fresh line of celebratory wear, you'll see a modern Indian sensibility and bohemian edge blend with playful elegance and current designs.





Describe the collection in three words.





Payal: Fresh, Flattering and Versatile





Who do you see wearing this collection?





Tanvi: Every girl who is looking for a standout look this festive season. With its fuss-free and experimental silhouettes, playful embellishments, and bold prints, this collection is for every woman who is looking for glamour and comfort, all packed together.





Your advice to the 2021 bride and what she should keep in mind while shopping for her bridal outfit and trousseau?





Payal: The 2021 bride should go for something that makes her look beautiful on her big day and something which is grand yet appropriate for an intimate wedding so it has to be elegant and understated at the same time. Also I have always reinforced that one should invest in a piece which has a great re-wear value and that's how I conceptualise my designs too.





How do you think the pandemic changed the design philosophy and trends?





Payal: It made us rethink our product offerings and we launched a line of masks which was the need of the hour. We also introduced Loungewear and athleisure options in order to keep up with the demand for comfortable yet fashionable options to wear at home.





What are the key trends one can witness in this collection?





Tanvi: Comfort and wearability are the key trends in this festive line. This collection is made of separates that are fuss-free and glamorous and form the building blocks of an occasion wear wardrobe. They can be pieced together to create head-to-toe looks or can be worn over and over paired with existing pieces from your closet - think drop crotch pants, jumpsuits, pants and skirts with sari drapes, jackets and statement shararas and kurtas. These are spruced up with Payal's signature gypset and tribal embellishments, bold floral prints and embroideries. Considering it is a summer festive line for intimate weddings, the color palette is light and bright with sorbet shades of blush pink, mint, powder blue, and grey with pops of lemon yellow and navy. The end result is playful and poised.