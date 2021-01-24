How You Look, Feel Are Key Instigators To Going About Your Daily Life: Hrithik

New Delhi :

How you look and feel are two key instigators to going about your daily life, says Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.





The actor has featured in a new digital campaign 'Arrival of Don Beardo', launched by men's grooming brand Beardo. The campaign aims to inspire men to "hone their sexiness and irresistibility".





Hrithik says: "How you look and how you feel are two key instigators to going about your daily life."





"What I like the most about the campaign is that it promotes being your true self. The campaign, in line with the core purpose of the products, is to enhance confidence and seize the day, for yourself. I believe, it is a means for self-care and Beardo as a brand is all about you, the person standing in front of the mirror. So, feel good, look good and set out to have a good day!"

Sujot Malhotra, CEO, Beardo says: "Conceptualising DON Beardo's character was a very personal journey to us. We imagined him to be an epitome of everything we stand for - Alpha, intense, charismatic, suave, worthy, sexy, someone you look up to, yet are in awe of his power and he is always styled to kill (well not literally!).





In simple words Don Beardo is a man; every man wants to be. Casting Hrithik in this campaign was a conscious decision as we felt he could imbibe all these qualities and portray them effortlessly on screen and we are overwhelmed by the results. We at Beardo are committed to celebrating men's attractiveness & style. With the arrival of Don Beardo, we make visualising it, a real possibility."