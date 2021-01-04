This English tutor is reviving the art of crochet

An English tutor at the British Council, Miraclyn Justin learned the art of crochet from her mother and got hooked to it ever since.
Chennai: She decided to learn more and with the help of YouTube and Pinterest, she learned the art of amigurumi. It is the Japanese art of crocheting small, stuffed yarn creatures. While learning, Miraclyn realised that not many are crocheting now because it is time-consuming. To revive the art of crocheting, Miraclyn launched a venture called Mireya.
“Initially, I made toys and gifted them to my relatives and friends. Soon, I started getting custom orders. It will take at least 8 hours to make an amigurumi toy. But on a day, I work only for 4-6 hours,” says Miraclyn.
She quips that people have different perceptions about making crochet. “Many think it is time-consuming and needs a lot of patience.
But for me, it is therapeutic and a thoroughly enjoyable process. If you can find some time daily, crocheting is an interesting activity to do.”
