Ethical activewear brand follows organic dyeing process

Yoga practitioner Manju Bargavi started consciously buying ethical clothing around two years ago. She always had this idea of starting a sustainable activewear brand and a few months ago, Manju launched an activewear brand called Itisu.
Chennai: “It is a portmanteau of Sanskrit words iti (it is, thus) and su (good, powerful) and a play of words to mean ‘it is you’ which stands for a desire to share our journey towards sustainable clothing with you. All the materials that we use are environment-friendly, skin-friendly and are locally sourced. The most sustainable practices in manufacturing are the ones that employ the simplest of means to make the required product,” says Manju.
What makes Itisu stand apart is its fabric dyeing method. They follow the ayurvedic dyeing process. “Dyeing of fabric is one of main causes of pollution by the fashion industry. I wanted to try ayurvedic dyeing practices and luckily found a team that does it. It is an ancient technique and not many in the current generation are familiar with it.We don’t mass produce and the artisans make only small batches. The water that we use for dyeing is being recycled as well because there are no chemicals in it,” she adds.
What makes Itisu stand apart is its fabric dyeing method. They follow the ayurvedic dyeing process. “Dyeing of fabric is one of main causes of pollution by the fashion industry. I wanted to try ayurvedic dyeing practices and luckily found a team that does it. It is an ancient technique and not many in the current generation are familiar with it.We don’t mass produce and the artisans make only small batches. The water that we use for dyeing is being recycled as well because there are no chemicals in it,” she adds.
Conversations