‘No pressure to dress up, so stick to classic styles for your NY eve party’

Dec 30,2020

The pandemic has changed the way we look at socialising or entertaining with friends or family. Most of us prefer spending our time at intimate gatherings with just a few friends. This has meant low key dressing; understated silhouettes in subtle colours.

Chennai: Stylist Pavitra Sagar shares a few tips to follow while dressing up for New Year’s party.

* Opt for easy to wear styles with minimal accessories

* Sequins, exaggerated sleeves/skirts and metallics have taken a backseat

* You can try festive wear in classic silhouettes with light embroidery

* Clean cuts, exceptional tailoring in classic styles are preferred over party silhouettes (bodycon, metallic dresses and bling accessories)

* The only accessory in focus are trendy matching masks with or without chains. Avoid embroidered or sequined ones though Honestly, this transition or change has been a welcome one, with the focus on quality time spent with friends and family. There is no pressure to dress up or put on too much makeup.
