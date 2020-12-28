India Fashion Awards Announces 2nd Edition

New Delhi :

After the success of its previous edition, India Fashion Awards is all set to return with its second season on February 20, 2021.





It recognizes individuals who have contributed to the fashion industry with their creativity and innovative ideas under categories like as Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year, Trendsetter of the Year, New Age Model of the year.





Sanjay Nigam, Founder of India Fashion Awards, said: "The prime focus of this initiative is to commercialise the creativity of the unsung heores of fashion and eventually recognise them on a global platform. The aim of India Fashion Awards 2021 is to support local fashion and individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry and highlight them in global market."





The jury and the advisory board of India Fashion Awards includes names like Member Of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, Chairman RJ Corp Ravi Jaipuria, Social Activist Vagish Pathak, Ace Fashion Designers Rocky S & Leena Singh, Show Director Lubna Adam, Indian Supermodel Lakshmi Rana, Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev, Fashion Photographer Hemant J Khandelwal, Actor Rajneesh Duggal and Varun Rana.