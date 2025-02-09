9-year-old boy dies five days after dog bite in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: A nine-year-old boy, who was bitten by a stray dog five days ago, died of complications in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

The deceased boy M Nandeesh, a class 3 student, was bitten by a stray dog on his way to school. However, Nandeesh did not inform his family of the incident; hence he could not be treated for the dog bite.

As the boy’s health condition deteriorated, family members rushed him to Hosur Government Hospital.

From there, he was referred to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital for further treatment; however, Nandeesh died on the way.

Police said Nandeesh had been living with his grandmother at a village in Rayakottai ever since his mother succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. An inquiry is under way by the police.