5 arrested in Coimbatore in cyber fraud case

CHENNAI: Five persons have been arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu by Cybercrime police of the state for allegedly cheating many online in the name of arranging government scholarships for their children, said the Police on Saturday.

"All the arrested contacted the parents of many school students from various districts in Tamil Nadu and deceived them by claiming to be speaking from the Government Scholarship Department and cheated their money," V Bala Krishnan, Coimbatore City police commissioner, said.

The accused have been identified as David,32, Laransraj,28, James, 30, Edwin Sagayaraj, 31, Manikam, 34. All of them are the residents of the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu, said the police.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against them. For the pursuance of the crime, they forged fake documents. They elicited money by sending QR Codes to the people whom they cheated, said Police.

According to the police before indulging in this crime they got some "training in how to make money through cyber frauds" in the Pitampura area of Delhi. They fraudulently received money from the public by claiming to be speaking from the Government Scholarship Department. The accused have been produced in a local court which remanded them in judicial custody.