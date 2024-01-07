Begin typing your search...

48 police officers transferred in latest shuffle in police dept

As many as 48 senior police officers have been transferred and posted across the State by the Home Department.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 Jan 2024 5:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-08 01:57:42.0  )
48 police officers transferred in latest shuffle in police dept
X

Representative image.

CHENNAI: As many as 48 senior police officers have been transferred and posted across the State by the Home Department on Sunday.

Of these, 16 officers have been promoted. R Tamilchandran, IGP, Crime against Women and Children (CWC), Chennai, has been promoted and posted as ADGP, CWC, Chennai.

V Jeyashri, SP-I, CWC, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as IGP, Operations, Chennai.

S Rajendiran, DIG, CID Intelligence, has been promoted and posted as IGP/Addl Commissioner of Police, HQ and Traffic, Avadi. K Shanmugam, DCP, South, Coimbatore City has been posted as SP, Kancheepuram District.

M Sudhakar, SP, Kancheepuram District, has been posted as DCP, St. Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai.

N M Mylvahanan, DIG/JC, Traffic, South, GCP, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as IGP, Enforcement, Chennai.

D Magesh Kumar, DCP, Traffic (South), GCP, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as DIG/JC, Traffic, South, GCP, Chennai.

C Mageshwari, IGP/CoP, Tirunelveli City, has been posted as Addl Commissioner of Police, HQ, Traffic, Tambaram.

P Vijaya Kumar, DIG/JC, Law and Order, Avadi, has been posted as DIG/JC, Law and Order, West Zone, GCP, Chennai.

Pa Moorthy, DIG/JC, Law and Order, Tambaram has been posted as DIG/CoP, Tirunelveli. M S Muthusamy, DIG, Vellore Range, Vellore has been promoted and posted as IGP/Addl Director, TNPolice Academy, Oonamanchery, Vandalur.

T Jeyachandran, DIG, Thanjavur Range, Thanjavur has been posted as DIG/Deputy Director, Vigilance Anti-Corruption, Chennai.

Deepak Siwach, DCP, St. Thomas Mount, GCP, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Villupuram District.

G Shashank Sai, SP, Villupuram District, has been posted SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai. V Sasi Mohan, SP, Q Branch CID, has been posted as SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Coimbatore, while Bhukya Sneha Priya, DC, Madurai has been posted as SP ATS, Chennai.

TamilnaduPolice DepartmentTN PoliceSenior Police OfficersTransferredHome DepartmentTN Government
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X