48 police officers transferred in latest shuffle in police dept

CHENNAI: As many as 48 senior police officers have been transferred and posted across the State by the Home Department on Sunday.

Of these, 16 officers have been promoted. R Tamilchandran, IGP, Crime against Women and Children (CWC), Chennai, has been promoted and posted as ADGP, CWC, Chennai.

V Jeyashri, SP-I, CWC, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as IGP, Operations, Chennai.

S Rajendiran, DIG, CID Intelligence, has been promoted and posted as IGP/Addl Commissioner of Police, HQ and Traffic, Avadi. K Shanmugam, DCP, South, Coimbatore City has been posted as SP, Kancheepuram District.

M Sudhakar, SP, Kancheepuram District, has been posted as DCP, St. Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai Police, Chennai.

N M Mylvahanan, DIG/JC, Traffic, South, GCP, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as IGP, Enforcement, Chennai.

D Magesh Kumar, DCP, Traffic (South), GCP, Chennai, has been promoted and posted as DIG/JC, Traffic, South, GCP, Chennai.

C Mageshwari, IGP/CoP, Tirunelveli City, has been posted as Addl Commissioner of Police, HQ, Traffic, Tambaram.

P Vijaya Kumar, DIG/JC, Law and Order, Avadi, has been posted as DIG/JC, Law and Order, West Zone, GCP, Chennai.

Pa Moorthy, DIG/JC, Law and Order, Tambaram has been posted as DIG/CoP, Tirunelveli. M S Muthusamy, DIG, Vellore Range, Vellore has been promoted and posted as IGP/Addl Director, TNPolice Academy, Oonamanchery, Vandalur.

T Jeyachandran, DIG, Thanjavur Range, Thanjavur has been posted as DIG/Deputy Director, Vigilance Anti-Corruption, Chennai.

Deepak Siwach, DCP, St. Thomas Mount, GCP, Chennai, has been posted as SP, Villupuram District.

G Shashank Sai, SP, Villupuram District, has been posted SP, Q Branch CID, Chennai. V Sasi Mohan, SP, Q Branch CID, has been posted as SP, Anti-Terrorist Squad, Coimbatore, while Bhukya Sneha Priya, DC, Madurai has been posted as SP ATS, Chennai.