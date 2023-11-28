3rd T20I, IND vs AUS: Australia wins toss, opts to bowl first against India

CHENNAI: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third T20I match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Playing XI:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk) (c), Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson.