2024 LS polls: Nainar to contest from Tirunelveli?

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release the first list of candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls any time after February 28.

According to the sources with Kamalalayam (TN BJP headquarters), the BJP high command is all set to release its first list of candidates on or after February 29 after the Central Election Committee meeting, which would be presided over by the BJP national president JP Nadda on February 29 in New Delhi.

"From 100 to 120 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country would be included in the first list of candidates. From Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli LS constituency would be included in the first list," sources said.

Speculation surrounds the candidature of Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran for the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha seat.

Sources with the Kamalalayam also confirmed the candidature of Nainar Nagendran for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from Tirunelveli.