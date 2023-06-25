2 goods train collide at Onda railway station in West Bengal

BANKURA: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. The rail operation on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line has been halted. The reason for the accident and how both trains collided will be clear only after an investigation, said Dibakar Majhi Safety Officer.

As per the visuals, several wagons and engine of a goods train derailed in the accident. Further details are awaited.

CPRO, South Eastern Railway said, "Railway Maintainance train (BRN) shunting was going on at Ondagram station. The goods train (BCN) overshot the red signal and didn't stop, and derailed with the BRN maintenance train. Around 8 wagons derailed at around 4.05 hours. Restoration underway. The UP Mail line and Up loop line have already been restored at 7.45 hours."



South Eastern Railway added that 14 trains have been cancelled, 3 diverted and 2 short-terminated due to the incident.

The accident came just months after the horrific triple train collision involving the Coromandel Express and two other trains in Odisha's Balasore that claimed at least 275 lives and injured 1,000.



