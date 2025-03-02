11-yr-old Chennai lad Rivaan eyes global success in F1 Academy’s ‘Champions of the Future’ programme

CHENNAI: He is already a two-time national karting champion and made history last year after becoming the first Indian to win a race at the FIA Motorsports Games. Chennai lad Rivaan Dev Preetham, all of just 11 years old, is now gearing up for his next big challenge: competing in the ‘Champions of the Future’ programme, a key stepping stone from karting to the elite F1 Academy.

Unlike many other motorsport programmes where the racer has to shoulder the full financial load of covering everything from equipment to travel, the ‘Champions of the Future’ programme seeks to level the playing field.

Every participant, including Rivaan, will be provided with a Parolin kart powered by a TM engine, which is rotated after each race. That is, a driver may race with a specific engine one day and a different one the next. The event is designed in this way to focus purely on the driver’s skill rather than the quality of the equipment.

All set to start the season in Portimao, Portugal, Rivaan said he was looking forward to the challenge. "I’m really excited and happy about taking part and representing India there," Rivaan told DT Next.

“It’s an extremely competitive grid, with drivers from all over the world,” says Ashrita Keshav, Rivaan’s mother, who noted how the ‘arrive and drive’ programme made it more accessible for the family. “Unlike other karting circuits, where securing a spot with a top team can be prohibitively expensive, this programme ensures a more even playing field,” she said.

The tournament spans six cities across two continents, presenting Rivaan with the challenge of adapting to new circuits, unfamiliar environments, and varying conditions. He will travel alongside his driver coach, Rakesh Ramkumar, and for each race, he will hire a new local mechanic – someone familiar with the specific demands of each track.

“We had to learn a lot about how this programme works through word of mouth. I had to reach out to multiple companies in different cities to find mechanics. It didn’t make sense to fly someone in from India and increase our costs. Plus, local mechanics know the conditions better and can assist with race preparation,” Ashrita said.

As the karting season kicks off worldwide, mechanics are often tied up with their own teams or races. To ensure Rivaan’s participation during the European leg of the campaign, which runs until September, his parents had to secure mechanics well in advance. These local technicians will not only assist Rivaan during races but also offer valuable insights, given their familiarity with the circuits.

It’s a steep learning curve for any young racer. Each track presents a new challenge, and each race requires quick adjustments. "I just think of it like a new track, I go there and start practising," said Rivaan on adapting to different circuits every time.

If there is one thing that keeps Rivaan grounded, it is his father, Preetham Dev Moses, a seven-time national champion with TVS Racing and a former professional bike racer himself.

“The father and son brainstorm a lot before and after race sessions,” Ashrita said. “One of Rivaan’s greatest strengths is that his father truly understands racing.”

Rivaan will compete in the Mini U12 category, and with the F1 Academy only offering junior and senior categories, his participation in ‘Champions of the Future’ is an ideal way to introduce him to the junior grid early on.

“This is the same pool of talent that Rivaan will be racing against in the future, so the early exposure could be crucial,” Ashrita explained.

Although the season runs through to December, the travel schedule is bound to be intense and demanding. “Rivaan started professional physical training three years ago, so he has a head start when it comes to physical strength. Compared to other drivers on the Indian grid, he’s in very strong shape,” she said, adding how the young driver maintains a rigorous physical training regimen at the Sports Dynamix academy in Chennai.

While the travel and racing itself present their own challenges, which can be worked through after practice sessions on the grid, there's one major hurdle that can't be easily overcome: adapting to the way European circuits operate.

Rivaan's mother explained that the skills and experiences Rivaan has gained in India will need to be completely rethought. "The way things work in Europe is very different," she said. "Here in India, Rivaan is encouraged to think for himself, express his opinions, and be more vocal. But in Europe, we realised that it’s about listening – mechanics tell you what to do, especially in one-off races like these and you don’t really talk back. It’s crucial to trust your mechanics completely, believing they know what’s best.”

Launched last year, Champions of the Future could well be the platform that would put Rivaan on the radar for Formula 1 junior teams. The first race kicks off this weekend in Portimao, Portugal, and the event will then head to Valencia, Spain. The season will conclude in Al Forsan, UAE, in the first week of December.